HCA Neighborhood Health Watch: New treatment for prostate enlargement

The topic today in Neighborhood Health Watch is a new treatment for prostate enlargement. A man's prostate gland usually starts to enlarge after he reaches age 40. It's considered a natural process of aging.

The prostate secretes fluid that nourishes and protects sperm. Many men with enlarged prostate have no signs or symptoms. Those who do, experience urinary symptoms - including difficulty starting urination, frequency, urgency, inability to empty the bladder and blood in the urine.

Retreat Hospital has a new and intriguing treatment option for men with prostate enlargement.

"Retreat Hospital is involved in an FDA study, as well as Virginia Urology, with water pressure, using water pressure to open up the prostate so the urine can flow easily, since it blocks up the passage way, and this is done using lasers or electro surgeries which actually causes it to burn," said Dr. Eugene Kramolowsky. "Some very smart engineers in California. There's a lot of smart people in California, thought that they could do it with water pressure, and so it's very similar to water pressure, using water pressure to wash your house. So you put the pressure on the house and you get too close, you knock the siding off right? If you get too far away, you're watering the grass. So this procedure, they figured out a robot will actually adjust the pressure of this machine as it's knocking the prostate tissue loose, to do no harm to anything but the prostate tissue."

It's called Aqua Ablation. Dr. Kramolowsky with Retreat Hospital says it's still in the trial phase and they don't have all the answers just yet, but it does less damage and the patient should heal better.

