Police searching for 2 women after stolen credit cards used in Henrico

Police are looking for two women in connection to the larceny (Source: Chesterfield Police)

Chesterfield Police need your help to identify two women they say are possibly connected to a wallet theft.

The theft happened on Nov. 9 in the Kroger on Polo Parkway, near Huguenot and Robious roads.

Police say after the victim's wallet was stolen, credit cards were used at a Burger King and a Target in Henrico.

If you have any information, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

