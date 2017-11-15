Terracotta Army exhibit opens Saturday at VMFA

The Terracotta Army is known as one of the greatest archaeological finds of the 20th century, and starting this Saturday, you can see a few of pieces of the collection for yourself at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

The exhibit showcases more than 100 original pieces that are more than 2200 years old. They were discovered back in 1974 in the massive burial ground of China's first emperor, Qin Shihuang. What was found inside revealed how he ruled here on earth and how he expected to rule in the afterlife.

They are the faces of an elite group. Although they are thousands of miles away from home and thousands of years old, these warriors remain on guard - protecting their king in the afterlife.

"Every single face is an actual portrait of a person from 2200 years ago. No two are alike," said museum director Alex Nyerges.

Nyerges explains these are just ten of the more than 8,000 life-size sculptures of soldiers, chariots, and horses discovered back in 1974 by Chinese farmers digging a well. The discovery gave the world a glimpse into the life and times of China's first emperor, Qin Shihuang.

Starting Saturday, you too can get a glimpse of it at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.

"There are 120 works of art in this exhibition. It fills up some 15,000 square feet of exhibition space. That's a third of an acre," said Nyerges.

You'll notice the setting of the exhibition is a bit dark.

"The setting is meant to bring us down into the tomb," said Nyerges.

Within this makeshift tomb, you'll see other original pieces discovered inside Qin Shihuang's real tomb - pieces that will introduce you to China's first emperor who ascended the throne at 13 years old, the evolution of his Qin Dynasty which unified China, and his quest for immortality.

His massive mausoleum, which took hundreds of workers and many years to build, revealed he wanted the same luxuries in the afterlife as he had on earth. So, in addition to the army:

"We see musical instruments, bells, ceramic objects. We see works of gold and silver. We see jewelry. We see a look at the world in and around the time of Emperor Qin," said Nyerges.

Qin Shihuang was larger than life, and thousands of years after his death, his story and the pieces associated with it continue to captivate the world - all under the watchful eyes of those created to protect and serve.

More than 40 pieces within this collection have never been shown before in the United States. The Terracotta Army exhibit opens to the public Saturday and runs through March 11.

VMFA website: https://vmfa.museum/

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12