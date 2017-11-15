Thieves caught on camera targeting cars in quiet Chesterfield neighborhood

You can almost hear a pen d rop in the middle of the day in the Watermark community in Chesterfield. Throughout the community you will find home security cameras installed on the outside of several homes.

"Six years, nothing. It's been a quiet neighborhood," said Viola Hendricks.

She and her husband moved from Long Island, New York, to Chesterfield and say in recent weeks and months, thieves have targeted their peaceful street.

In late October, Hendricks says her young neighbor came running over for help when she discovered her car was missing. Chesterfield police say the silver 2014 Nissan was unlocked when it was stolen around 2 a.m.

"I opened the door, and I did give her a hug cause I felt bad. You need your car out here, there's no public transportation," explained Hendricks.

"We were robbed in New York, so we try to lock everything up," she said.

Hendricks says the car theft is an unfortunate reminder to protect your valuables.

"People are always trying to take what you have, so you have to take precautions," said Hendricks.

The same night the car was stolen, a resident at the end of the cul-de-sac caught three people walking from car to car on the street, tugging on doors and looking into windows.

Neighbors believe one of the three people caught on camera stole the Nissan from right in front of the home on the corner of Larsen Mews and Faulkner Drive.

Throughout the year, neighbors have caught suspicious activity on their home security cameras and some have even installed flood lights, hoping to deter criminals.

Chesterfield police say in January, a laptop was stolen out of a young man's car in the same cul-de-sac.

Hendricks says their neighborhood watch is now working to make changes to stay more vigilant and protect families.

"We're going to have signs up in the neighborhood and were going to appoint someone to walk around the neighborhood just to take precautions," she explained.

Chesterfield police say the Nissan has not been found yet, but they are still investigating.

