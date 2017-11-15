Henrico Police: Man who used kids to sell items illegally also wanted for sodomy

Some Central Virginia residents have seen children around town selling items illegally door-to-door or at shopping centers, with no connection to a school fundraiser.

Now 32-year-old Jarrell D. Pate is facing charges in Henrico, where he is accused of supervising a group of children doing just that.

Police say he’s also accused of an even more disturbing crime: sodomy, and the victim was underage. That case is not related to the children he was watching sell things illegally at the Merchant's Walk Shopping Center.

There are several locally-owned businesses at this shopping center on Broad Street, including RVA Cafe.

"Basically, we do breakfast and lunch all day," says George Nixon, the owner.

Nixon says solicitors have come by before, but they are just hearing about Pate. Police say he is facing criminal charges of not having a permit and supervising children who were selling items illegally at the shopping center.

People who work around here say the children worked in groups of two or three and were about elementary school age. Many were concerned about the children, so they called officers to let them know what was going on.

“If it benefited children in a way, that would be great, but if it's just 'hey, here's free labor,' then I'm against anybody doing that to any age,” says Nixon.

What's more disturbing - when Pate was caught a second time on Tuesday with the children, police saw he had a warrant for sodomy in an unrelated case, and the victim was underage. Officers couldn't give any other information beyond that.

Workers at the shopping center are glad somebody tipped off police and hope parents involved will start asking some very important questions.

“Mom and dad should have taken some ownership in this. Who are you? Why are you hiring my child? And what is my child getting out of this?” says Nixon.

Pate is due back at the Henrico Juvenile and Domestic Courthouse for all charges in January. He refused an on-camera interview.

