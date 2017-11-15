Henrico Police: Man who used kids to sell items illegally also wanted for sodomy

Henrico police have identified a Chesterfield man as the victim of a homicide that happened Wednesday evening.More >>
Police say after the victim's wallet was stolen, credit cards were used at a Burger King and a Target in Henrico.More >>
Jarrell Pate is facing charges in Henrico, where he is accused of supervising a group of children selling items illegally door-to-door. He’s also accused of sodomy, and the victim was underage.More >>
A Henrico School Board member was convicted Wednesday of a DUI from this past summer.More >>
A man has been indicted by the grand jury for the death of a woman at a Henrico motel.More >>
