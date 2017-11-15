Salvation Army closing homeless shelter in Petersburg

The homeless shelter will close on Dec. 31. (Source: NBC12)

The Salvation Army of Central Virginia says it will close its men's homeless shelter in Petersburg on Dec. 31.

"Operating two year-round shelters in the same region is an expense we can no longer afford," said Capt. Donald Dohmann, area commander for The Salvation Army of Central Virginia.

The homeless shelter at 835 Commerce St. has been open since 1997.

The Salvation Army will continue to provide emergency shelter service to men from the Petersburg area at its Richmond shelter.

"We will make the transition for our Petersburg shelter residents to the Salvation Army shelter in Richmond as smooth as possible," said Dohmann.

The Salvation Army says its service center on South West Street in Petersburg will continue to serve the area.

