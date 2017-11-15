Former Petersburg attorney gets 1-month sentence for false threat

Former Petersburg Attorney Brian Telfair was sentenced this week for making a false threat, which ended up in the cancellation of a City Council meeting.

He was ordered to pay more than $7,400 and sentenced to 1 month behind bars.

The fake threat dates back to February 2016 when he lied about about racial threats.

He initially denied the claims saying they were "false, mean-spirited and meant to damage my reputation and standing."

Telfair resigned from his position less than a month later citing health reasons, though he remained on the job until his replacement was named.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12