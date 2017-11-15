Charlottesville ignored best practices for rally; state 'not pointing fingers'

A review of August's Unite the Right Rally shows that the city of Charlottesville make numerous mistakes, but the state isn’t “pointing fingers" at the city.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police was hired by a state task force for an "After Action Review" and Wednesday, Jim Baker, with the association, presented that review to the Civil Unrest Task Force.

The review compiled interviews, data and media reports to see what worked well and what went wrong in the weeks prior to, and the day of, when one civilian and two state police personnel died.

Baker presented the information to the Task Force lead by Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian Moran. The review shows that the city of Charlottesville was grossly underprepared and even ignored state recommendations and industry best practices in the weeks leading up to the rally and the day of.

The review says the state - which includes the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police - was prepared but underutilized by Charlottesville.

Moran said the goal of the review is not to “point fingers” at anyone for what happened when Heather Heyer, Lt. H. Jay Cullen, and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates of Quinton died.

Moran says the city of Richmond implemented all the of the state’s recommendations and industry best practices at its rally and commended both Police Chief Alfred Durham and Mayor Levar Stoney for a rally that was held in September on Monument Avenue.

