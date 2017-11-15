Henrico School Board member guilty of DUI - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Henrico School Board member guilty of DUI

Roscoe Cooper (Source: Henrico police) Roscoe Cooper (Source: Henrico police)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A Henrico School Board member was convicted Wednesday of a DUI from this past summer. 

Roscoe Cooper was arrested around 1 a.m. Aug. 5 on westbound I-64. 

He received a 6-month suspended sentence and will not have his driver's license for a year. He was also fined $250. 

