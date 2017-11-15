Woman calls 12 after business doesn't replace broken, brand new washing machine

A Mechanicsville family is frustrated because their brand new washing machine is not working, and the business they bought it from doesn't seem to be doing anything about it.

"We have a brand new washing machine, we paying our bill on time and we still have to go to laundromat,” said Yvette Rustin.

That's why Rustin and her husband are frustrated. She says they bought a brand new GE washing machine from Conns Home Plus back in July, it hasn't worked properly since they got it home.

"It's off balance, it doesn't wash your clothes out and it doesn't give enough water. It doesn't cover our clothes at all,” Rustin said.

We had her give us a demonstration during a visit to her home. She turned on the washer for a cycle, the water poured in, but somehow the washer never got full.

"We had it running, and if you look down in the machine, all the water that just ran in there, there's none in there,” Rustin said.

There was not enough water to sufficiently rinse the soap out of the clothes, which resulted in other problems.

“Both of us started itching, and I was walking around with my arms started itching,” Rustin said. “And then I started itching in personal places and I was like, 'excuse me, I'm itching here, what's going on?' He said 'I'm itching here too.'"

Rustin says she made several trips to Conns to complain. They even sent a repairman out, but the problems persisted.

She told the manager she wanted another machine, and she says the manager told her someone would pick up her washer within 72 hours. That never happened.

When she followed up, she says a worker told her she had 30 days to log a complaint after the purchase, and that she didn't do so until after her 30 days were up - a notion she refutes.

"And she said, 'I'm sorry, you're going to have to keep the machine. It's yours,'” Rustin said.

That's when she reached out to 12 On Your Side.

I made a trip to Conns Home Plus. The general manager told me he was aware of Rustin's situation and thought that she'd been taken care of. He said he would be in contact with her, because her satisfaction was his goal. Nearly a week later, Rustin has not heard from the store.

When I tried to follow up Wednesday, I was told the general manager I spoke to is out and won't be back until Friday.

Meanwhile, Rustin says she's left with clothes that were ruined and trips to the laundromat that she should not have to make, considering she's still paying for the washer.

