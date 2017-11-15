Richmond native Tony Jackson to perform at The National

It's going to be a homecoming for country singer Tony Jackson.

With his new single "Old Porch Swing" climbing the charts and just coming off a country-wide tour, the Richmond native Jackson is back in town for a performance at The National.

"It just feels like you are surrounded by family," said Jackson. "My mother's coming up. Old high school buddies, everybody will be there."

His stop in Richmond comes one month after witnessing horror unfold in Las Vegas.

"I heard the shots," said Jackson.

Jackson was staying in a hotel overlooking the Route 91 Harvest Festival, where a gunman unleashed a hail of bullets on the crowd. Fifty-eight people were killed, and hundreds more were injured.

"I didn't know that somebody was shooting at concert goers. I thought they were just out on the street shooting,” Jackson said.

Jackson, who was watching the chaos from his hotel balcony, quickly realized something horrible was happening.

"People came running out, screaming, across the parking lot and came running into our hotel. It was a pretty bad scene," he said.

As concertgoers ran for their lives, the singer let panicked victims into his room to safety.

"Getting on the phone and calling people and letting them know they were OK. Just terror," said Jackson.

Jackson said that night he felt helpless. So two nights later, he wanted to help people heal in the best way he knew how, through a benefit concert for the victims.

"A lot of the victims and their families came. We did our set, and we did our songs. We had a good time. They asked us to do one more," he said.

Jackson sang "Lean on Me," and everyone in the crowd linked arm in arm.

"Everybody sang along, and it was a really special moment," said Jackson.

His performance in Richmond is Friday at 8 p.m. at The National.

