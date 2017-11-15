Man indicted by grand jury for murder in death of woman at Henrico motel

A man has been indicted by the grand jury for the death of a woman at a Henrico motel.

Darrell Lamont Cuerton, 47, was indicted with first-degree murder for the death of 47-year-old Alfreda Lafond Leadbetter

Police and fire crews responded to the Super 8 in the 5100 block of Williamsburg Road around 11:35 a.m. on July 12 for a medical emergency.

When officers arrived, they discovered Leadbetter suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cuerton was also indicted for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, distribution of a schedule I or II drug, and two counts of possession of a schedule I or II drug.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12