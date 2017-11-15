Man faces capital murder charge in double homicide in Henrico

A 20-year-old man now faces a capital murder charge in a shooting that left two people dead and one other person injured in late August.

A grand jury indicted David Keon Ross this week on the capital murder charge, plus aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police say Ross, who was previously charged with second-degree murder, shot three people in a vehicle on Aug. 27 in the 1900 block of Cosby Street.

A woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A man was sent to the hospital where he later died. Another woman was also injured.

