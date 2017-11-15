Richmond men's marathon, women's half marathon winners disqualified

The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
The 2017 Anthem Richmond Marathon is on Saturday, and hundreds will be pounding the pavement. If you want to take part, it is not too late.More >>
Both the Lancers and the Knights put up 50 points in first round victories, and meet for the first time since 2010.More >>
Both the Lancers and the Knights put up 50 points in first round victories, and meet for the first time since 2010.More >>
The top overall finisher in the Richmond Marathon, as well as the first and third place finishers in the women's half-marathon have been disqualified because the agent representing them had history with athletes suspended for performance-enhancing drug use. The agent used an alias during the registration process in an attempt to cover up her identity.More >>
The top overall finisher in the Richmond Marathon, as well as the first and third place finishers in the women's half-marathon have been disqualified because the agent representing them had history with athletes suspended for performance-enhancing drug use. The agent used an alias during the registration process in an attempt to cover up her identity.More >>
The top male finisher in the Saturday's Richmond Marathon and two of the top three female finishers in the half marathon have been disqualified.More >>
The top male finisher in the Saturday's Richmond Marathon and two of the top three female finishers in the half marathon have been disqualified.More >>
VCU hosts Virginia after passing a tough test against North Florida.More >>
VCU hosts Virginia after passing a tough test against North Florida.More >>