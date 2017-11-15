FIRST ALERT: Thanksgiving looks cool, breezy

Can you believe Thanksgiving is only eight days away?

We know many of you will be traveling, so we wanted to give you the first alert to what to expect weather wise next week.

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride the next 7 days. Starting the end of the weekend into next week, temperatures will be below average and expect cold mornings.

The good news is that next week looks dry: Sunday-Thursday. So if you are doing any traveling locally, you can expect plenty of sunshine.

We'll continue to pay close attention to the forecast and let you know of any changes that may happen.