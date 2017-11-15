Police: 28-year-old man responsible for Gilpin Court triple homicide

Richmond police say a 28-year-old Richmond man is responsible for a triple homicide in the Gilpin Court neighborhood in September.

After consulting with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office, detectives have identified Marvin C. Eley as the shooter in the deaths of Aaron Robinson, 50, Cynthia K. Williams, 26, and Jenelle Smith, 26.

Police say around 4:26 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10, they were called to the 1200 block of Saint Paul Street for a report of random gunfire. The three victims were found in the apartment.

Around 5:40 a.m. while police were still investigating at the scene, they heard nearby gunfire. They found Eley's body on the ground in the 100 block of Federal Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with Eley's death, and the motive and the circumstances are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information that may be helpful in the investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detectives M. Godwin at (804) 646-5533 or Det. G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

