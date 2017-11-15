Washington Redskins player gives back to Henrico community

A Washington Redskins player is giving back, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Phil Taylor Sr., along with his wife and 2-year-old son, handed out food to 200 families. They were at the Food Lion near East Parham Road and Brook Road in Henrico on Tuesday.

"Phil Taylor from the Washington Redskins, out here in Richmond, passing out turkeys to the less fortunate families, just giving back to my platform and being in the league, and just helping people out who are less fortunate," said Taylor Sr.

Taylor worked with Feedmore to find the families in need.

