Man beaten with bat in broad daylight

One of the suspects was captured on surveillance video (Source: YouTube)

Police in Washington, D.C. released brutal surveillance video showing a broad daylight beat down.

D.C. police are searching for three people who attacked and beat a man with a baseball bat.

The attack occurred on Friday about 8:30 a.m. on 7th Street NW, less than a quarter-mile from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station. Surveillance footage showed the suspects confronted the man with the bat, according to NBC affiliate WRC.

After several moments, the victim was knocked to the ground, kicked and beaten before the attackers left.

The victim is expected to be okay, and the suspects took off in a gray vehicle.

Anyone with any information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to call police at 202-727-9099. A $1,000 reward is being offered.

