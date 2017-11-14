I-95 murder case results in mistrial for Petersburg woman

A judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a Petersburg woman charged with murder, after a man's body was found near a crash on Interstate 95.

Chiquita Pettaway faced a first degree murder charge for the death of Michael Jones in 2016, as well as a DWI charge.

On Tuesday, jurors asked to continue deliberations in the morning. The judge granted the request, but on Wednesday, the judge declared a mistrial for the murder charge because the jurors could not reach a verdict.

Pettaway was found guilty for the DWI charge and sentenced to one year. She is also fined $3,750 and her license is suspended for three years, six months.

Police say Pettaway flipped her SUV in June 2016, then lied about having a passenger with her. That lie may have killed her boyfriend, Michael Jones. His body wasn't found until a day-and-a-half later, 40 to 50 yards from the crash, behind a row of hedges in a swampy area with tall grass.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12