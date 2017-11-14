I-95 murder case results in mistrial for Petersburg woman

Police say Chiquita Pettaway flipped her SUV in June 2016, then lied about having a passenger with her.More >>
Police say Chiquita Pettaway flipped her SUV in June 2016, then lied about having a passenger with her.More >>
The Salvation Army of Central Virginia says it will close its men's homeless shelter in Petersburg on Dec. 31.More >>
The Salvation Army of Central Virginia says it will close its men's homeless shelter in Petersburg on Dec. 31.More >>
Former Petersburg Attorney Brian Telfair was sentenced this week for making a false threat, which ended up in the cancellation of a City Council meeting.More >>
Former Petersburg Attorney Brian Telfair was sentenced this week for making a false threat, which ended up in the cancellation of a City Council meeting.More >>
The Interstate 95/Temple Avenue interchange project was finally completed on Friday, Nov. 10, and came within the $20 million budget, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).More >>
The Interstate 95/Temple Avenue interchange project was finally completed on Friday, Nov. 10, and came within the $20 million budget, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>