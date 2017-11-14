7-year-old battling cancer prepares to give back

A 7-year-old Mechanicsville girl is not letting her own cancer battles stop her from giving back to others this holiday season.

Sawyer Perkins will help give toys to other children with cancer or other health problems at a party on Tuesday evening.

"She was thinking of her friends from St. Jude recently and how lonely they must feel in the hospital when I asked her if she'd like to give back," said Jamie Perkins, Sawyer's mom.

Sawyer has had numerous surgeries, chemo treatments and radiation sessions for brain tumors that returned earlier this year.

"Helping other people when you're in your own despair lifts you up," Sawyer's mom said. "It lifts me up a little."

Tuesday's "Sawyer Gives Back: Mason's Toy Box Wrapping Party" gets under way at 6 p.m. at Atlee Church's Northminster Campus, 3121 Moss Side Ave.

RELATED STORIES ABOUT SAWYER:

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12