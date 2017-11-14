Drinking coffee may decrease risk of heart failure, stroke

Listen up coffee fans - preliminary research shows that drinking coffee may decrease your risk of heart failure or having a stroke.

The research was presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions, "a premier global exchange of the latest advances in cardiovascular science for researchers and clinicians," according to the American Heart Association.

Researches say that drinking coffee decreased the risk of heart failure by 7 percent and stroke by 8 percent of coffee with every additional cup of coffee consumed each week compared with non-coffee drinkers.

The researchers using "machine learning" to analyze data and the American Heart Association says "it is important to note that this type of study design demonstrates an observed association, but does not prove cause and effect."

"Our findings suggest that machine learning could help us identify additional factors to improve existing risk assessment models. The risk assessment tools we currently use for predicting whether someone might develop heart disease, particularly heart failure or stroke, are very good but they are not 100 percent accurate,” said Laura M. Stevens, first author of the study and a doctoral student at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The preliminary research also shows that eating red meat was associated with a decreased risk of heart failure and stroke, but "validating the finding in comparable studies is more challenging due to differences in the definitions of red meat between studies."

Click here for more information about the study.

