Lanes of I-95 reopen in Richmond after multi-vehicle crash

Travelers on northbound I-95 experience major delays on Tuesday morning due to two incidents.

A multi-vehicle crash occurred near the James River Bridge. That incident has closed two lanes and backed up traffic to as much as 7 miles for morning commuters.

There was also a disabled vehicle just north of that crash. That vehicle was been moved to the shoulder.

All lanes of I-95 reopened just before 8:15 a.m.

HEAVY DELAYS *95N* following 2 incidents:



1. Disabled vehicle (top left) blocks center lane 95N at mile marker 75.

2. Multi-crash (top right) blocks left & center lane 95N at Franklin St.

3. (Bottom left) backup 95N Maury due to incidents 1 & 2. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/qTqb9xulbo — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) November 14, 2017

