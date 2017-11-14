Lanes of I-95 reopen in Richmond after multi-vehicle crash

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
Travelers on northbound I-95 experience major delays on Tuesday morning due to two incidents.
A multi-vehicle crash occurred near the James River Bridge. That incident has closed two lanes and backed up traffic to as much as 7 miles for morning commuters.
There was also a disabled vehicle just north of that crash. That vehicle was been moved to the shoulder.
All lanes of I-95 reopened just before 8:15 a.m.
