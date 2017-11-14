Use apps, social media to help saving money while holiday shopping

With Christmas less than six weeks away, let technology work for you to help you find the cheapest prices.

The app Santa's Bag helps you create gift lists and set a budget for each person.

It also provides a Christmas countdown so you know exactly how much time you have to cross those names off of your list.

Once you've got your list in your app, try downloading an app called Shop Savvy.

It allows you to scan the barcode of an item you're considering buying to let you know if another store has it cheaper or if it's available at a lower price online.

Experts say the app you could save 15 to 20 percent off your shopping bill this year.

Also be sure to check the social media feeds of any retailers where you're considering buying a gift. Often they'll release coupons and deals on Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter.

If you're buying gifts online make sure you also hit up the live chat feature before you purchase. Ask for a discount code or even negotiate the price on bigger ticket items like laptops, TVs and other high-end electronics.

