Washed out road reopens ahead of schedule in Hanover

A shooting at an elementary school Tuesday in northern California claimed the lives of at least three people, said a sheriff's office spokesman.More >>
Two people have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder after a man's body was found in a parking lot in October.More >>
Amazon is warning travelers in Chesterfield to expect increased traffic at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Meadowville Technology Parkway beginning Nov. 20.More >>
If you ever sent money to scammers using Western Union, you may be entitled to some money.More >>
As his four-year term comes to an end, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has received a top honor in GOVERNING magazine.More >>
A shooting at an elementary school Tuesday in northern California claimed the lives of at least three people, said a sheriff's office spokesman.More >>
Patience paid off for Tim Phillips. The St. Charles, Missouri man has been stalking this huge buck for four years.More >>
The 19-year-old says he killed his stepfather for his mother, who police say helped with the crime.More >>
New medical guidelines lower the threshold for high blood pressure; now nearly half of US adults have it.More >>
A Port Allen mother is demanding an apology from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board after the principal of her child’s school asked her to refrain from breastfeeding uncovered in the office of the school.More >>
The bus driver will be honored by the school district for her lifesaving actions.More >>
The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
Numerous lawmakers have raised questions about legislative and presidential war-making authorities and the use of America's nuclear arsenal.More >>
A Congresswoman at a hearing on sexual harassment said a friend of hers confided that a member of Congress exposed himself to a staff member.More >>
Saving money versus being comfortable is what the thermostat debate comes down to.More >>
