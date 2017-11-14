Washed out road reopens ahead of schedule in Hanover

This road is back open in Hanover. (Source: VDOT)

Route 708 - better known to Hanover residents at Pleasant Mill Road - is back open ahead of schedule.

The Virginia Department of Transportation originally said the road would be closed for a few months after being washed out last month due to heavy rain.

VDOT says, though, the road is back open. Crews will need to return to complete paving and shoulder work as weather permits.

If you have something that drives you crazy on Central Virginia's roads, reach out to Candice Smith on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12