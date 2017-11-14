Monument Avenue Commission set to reconvene

The group tasked with coming up with ideas for the future of Monument Avenue is set to meet on Tuesday night.

The Monument Avenue Commission, which was created this past summer, will host an organizational work session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Library of Virginia on Broad Street.

The group is meeting for the first time in several months after postponing its September meeting due to safety concerns.

The commission's initial purpose was to figure out a way to "add context" to the confederate monuments lining Monument Avenue, but after Charlottesville's deadly rally, Mayor Levar Stoney urged the group to explore the option of taking down or relocating the statues.

The commission's website says "members of the public are welcome to observe the organizational work session," but there is not a public comment portion of the meeting.

Anyone who wants to submit ideas to commission, can fill out a form online.

