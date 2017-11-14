Chesterfield Public Schools hiring bus drivers

Chesterfield Public School is holding a job fair Tuesday to hire bus drivers.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver should apply online and then head to the fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the LaPrade Library at 9000 Hull Street Road.

Starting pay is $14.27 an hour. The school system will pay drivers to earn a commercial driver's license. Benefits are also available.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, a driving record with no more than three negative points in the past three years, no history of reckless driving, no DUIs and no criminal history of felonies.

