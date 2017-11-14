Officer strikes, kills pedestrian in Waverly

A Virginia State Police accident reconstruction team is investigating a crash after a police officer struck and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Waverly police car was traveling eastbound on Route 460 when the officer hit a person in the roadway around 1:50 a.m. The incident happened at the intersection of Route 40.

The crash shut down down all lanes of 460 for several hours.

