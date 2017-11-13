'No Frills Bandit' that hit several Richmond banks may have struck again

Investigators are working to see if a man who robbed a bank in Albemarle on Monday is actually the "No Frills Bandit."

The so-called bandit is accused of hitting three banks in the Richmond area - including a Wells Fargo on Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

Albemarle County investigators were called to a Union Bank and Trust shortly after 4 p.m. They say there are a lot of similarities between the robbery and robberies by the "No Frills Bandit."

"We don't see it as a threat to the community right now," said Albemarle Police Captain Darrell Byers. "What we have seen is that there is a pattern here, some of the Union Bank and Trust banks in Richmond have been hit by the same person, or what appears to be the same person, so we are just trying to work with her sister agencies to see if we can get this all figured out."

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the robbery, call police.

