High school football regional semifinal schedule released

High school football regional semifinal schedule released

Here is where/when our local high school football teams will be playing this week in the regional semifinals:


Class 6, Region B
#3 Thomas Dale at #2 Manchester - Friday, 7:00

Class 5, Region B
#5 Varina at #1 Hermitage - Friday, 7:00
#3 Henrico at #2 Highland Springs - Friday, 7:00

Class 4, Region B
#4 Eastern View at #1 Dinwiddie - Friday, 7:00
#3 Louisa at #2 Monacan - Friday, 7:30

Class 3, Region A
#4 Hopewell at #1 Phoebus - Saturday, 2:00

Class 3, Region B
#5 Culpeper vs. #1 Thomas Jefferson - Friday, 7:00 at Huguenot High School

Class 2, Region A
#5 Amelia at #1 Goochland - Friday, 7:00

Class 1, Region A
#5 Northumberland at #1 Essex - Friday, 7:00
#6 Washington & Lee at Sussex Central - Friday, 7:00
 

