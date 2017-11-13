'OccasionGenius' plans lunch-hour carnival in Richmond

Banking may not be the most exciting job, but hundreds of Suntrust employees sure had fun Monday!

Employees tried out bubble soccer, improv, an iron chef competition, virtual reality, archery tag and ninja warrior obstacle courses during a lunch-hour carnival.

Occasion Genius helped put the event together. It's a website that connects do-it-yourself party planners with all of the fun things Richmond has to offer.

"Richmond has so many entrepreneurs who are starting new things, things that didn't exist a year ago, things that will just wow all of your guests,” said Nate Marcus, Occasion Genius. “There's no place to go to find those. We've created it, so we list all of those ideas in one place."

Occasion Genius has grown by leaps and bounds in the past two years - Check it out here.

