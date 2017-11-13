RIC to announce new airline on Tuesday - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RIC to announce new airline on Tuesday

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond International Airport confirms a new airline plans to fly from Richmond starting in early 2018.

RIC will discuss the plans for the new airline and its travel destinations in a press conference on Tuesday.

RIC has not revealed the name of the airline at this time.

