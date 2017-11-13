26 new indictments against Henrico school bus driver for child p - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

26 new indictments against Henrico school bus driver for child porn

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A former Henrico school bus driver is facing more charges after a jury brought 26 new indictments.

On July 12, 2017, Anthony Mancuso, 39, was indicted on two felonies for having sex with a minor, four counts of selling drugs to a minor, and five charges of tattooing or piercing a minor without consent.

An affidavit shows during the investigation, police found child pornography and other evidence in Mancuso’s possession.

Mancuso now faces over a dozen charges related to the possession of child pornography, as well as more charges of drug distribution to minors.

These charges occurred after Mancuso’s employment as a Henrico school bus driver. His employment there ended in March 2016.

