Person trapped in elevator prompts evacuation of courthouse

The John Marshall Courthouse was evacuated on Monday for a fire alarm call. Turns out someone was stuck in an elevator.

According to Richmond Fire, there was a problem with the motor, and one person was trapped in the elevator on the second floor.

The engine company fixed the problem and removed the person trapped in the elevator. The Fire Department says that person checked out okay.

