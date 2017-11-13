Diesel fuel leaks after trains collide in Hopewell

The worksheet asks questions like, "What do you call it when a married person has a relationship with someone else?" and "What do you call the much younger and beautiful wife of an older, wealthy man?"More >>
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of dealing and possessing cocaine.
A man was found dead under a bridge in Petersburg on Saturday morning, according to police.
The Colonial Heights Police Department is searching for a man who displayed a knife and demanded money at the Tobacco Hut on Wednesday night.
A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Hopewell on Saturday night.
