Diesel fuel leaks after trains collide in Hopewell

Hopewell Fire crews responded to a double-train crash on Monday.

According to the Hopewell Fire chief, a Norfolk Southern train collided with a CSX railcar just before 2 p.m. near Industrial Street.

Hopewell Fire and Hazmat crews were called to the scene because diesel fuel was leaking from the CSX railcar.

No one was injured in the crash. The cars were separated by 5:40 p.m, but Hazmat crews remained to clean up the fuel spill.

Crews checked to make sure the trains were not leaking before they left the scene.

