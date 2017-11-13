'Inappropriate' worksheet asks middle school students about trophy wives

A controversial school assignment has Hopewell parents demanding answers.

Many parents have taken to social media about a quiz they say went too far. Hopewell's superintendent agrees the assignment given to students at Woodson Middle school was not appropriate for the classroom.

Should your middle school child learn from their school what a "boy toy" is? How about a mistress? Apparently, a teacher at Woodson Middle had no problem with it.

"Do you see anything wrong with it?” NBC12 asked parent Tara Sample.

"Yeah, I do. It doesn't need to be taught in school,” she responded.

School is exactly where sixth grader Faith Sample received a shocking quiz in her Family and Consumer Science class.

"She passes the packet out and she tells us to start working on it,” the student said.

The fill-in-the-blank questions asked, “What do you call a married man's girlfriend?" "What do you call the younger boyfriend of a much older woman?”

The answers are mistress and boy toy.

"Affair. Mistress. Boy toy. Trophy Wife," Sample said, reading her answers.

The student mentioned it to her mother.

"I was like ‘we got this quiz today, and it had something about a 'boy toy' and she thought I was playing, but I really wasn’t, and she was like ‘go get the paper,'" the student explained.

"I can't believe it when she brought it to me. I was like, 'what the hell' … I immediately emailed the school board,” Tara Sample said.

The superintendent of Schools is responding, saying the student's teacher found the worksheet on the internet:

We were made aware last evening of the Facebook coverage of the assignment given to students in the Family and Consumer Sciences program at our middle school. We immediately began to investigate. Upon further review, we have determined that a teacher downloaded this worksheet from the Internet. This content was not a part of the current and approved curriculum for this course nor was it in any way an appropriate learning tool for middle school aged children. This assignment was also not included or referenced in the teacher's weekly lesson plans that are reviewed and approved in advance of instruction. Additional controls and School Board Office supports have been put in place. At this point, this matter has become a personnel issue and no further comment is appropriate. Melody Hackney, Superintendent

"At school today, people were talking about it, how their moms were like flipping out," the sixth grader added.

So is her own mom, who insists it wasn't the time or place for a lesson like this.

"I was thinking maybe it's a young teacher that's inexperienced, but no…she's an older woman, has been teaching for years. I was surprised, because most older teachers are more conservative…I think there needs to be a reprimand,” her mother said.

The worksheet, appears to have been downloaded from the website iSLCollective.com. Some people who left comments on the website about the quiz said it was "fun," "useful" and contained "some lesser known family members." Others pointed out that it "may not be appropriate to teach to younger students."

