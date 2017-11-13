VUU fires head football coach after 4 seasons

Virginia Union University has fired head football coach Mark James after four seasons.

VUU is coming off a 6-4 season.

“We want to thank Coach James for his efforts in leading the Panther football program," said VUU Director of Athletics Joe Taylor. "After serious discussions about the future of Virginia Union Football, the decision was made that it’s time to move the program forward under new leadership."

James took the Panthers to their first NCAA Division II playoff appearance in 2015, the school's first playoff game since 1991.

He finishes with a 26-15 record at the school.

VUU says it hopes to have a new head coach in place by early 2018.

