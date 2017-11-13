Richmond enters contract in Larus Park water project with Chesterfield

Richmond is moving forward with the purchase of land adjoining Larus Park that will also be used for a pump station and ground storage tank to provide water to Chesterfield.

In the contract, Richmond will purchase 18.2 acres of land, with 1.2 acres being used for the water project.

"This is a better outcome and a win-win for our residents," said Mayor Levar Stoney. "Residents will get acres of additional, undisturbed, undeveloped park land which can be used for hiking trails and other passive uses. Our successful water utility will upgrade its infrastructure and return an additional $4.1 million in additional revenue over the next five years to help offset operations and maintenance costs to Richmond ratepayers. And we will be doing the right thing by helping our neighbor in Chesterfield."

The plans have caused controversy with neighbors who say they don't want trees coming down in the area. Stoney says the plans are a modified solution.

The city will buy the land for $420,000 from Redford Land Trust. Chesterfield will pay $91,136 to compensate the city for trees that will be removed.

The city will use the money to purchase additional park land.

"This project is part of the ongoing regional effort for a safe and resilient drinking water supply for all, now and into the future," said Robert C. Steidel, the city’s deputy chief administrative officer for operations.

