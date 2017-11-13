Man flees 7-Eleven in Richmond after threatening to shoot clerk

The Richmond Police Department is searching for a suspect who threatened to shoot a 7-Eleven clerk.

Police say the suspect walked into the store at 1001 E. Main St. just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 6 and asked for cigarillos. The clerk asked the man for his ID.

"After going back and forth, the suspect threw his ID on the counter," the Richmond Police Department said. "The victim then told the suspect to leave. After refusing, he pulled out a firearm and stated 'b**ches like you, I’ll shoot.'"

The suspect, who was wearing a black zipped up hoodie with headphones on, fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12