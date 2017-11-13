Time running out to make claim in lithium ion battery class action lawsuit

If you bought electronics that use lithium ion batteries you may have some money coming your way from a class action settlement, but time is running out.

You have two weeks to file to get your money.

If you've ever bought a cell phone, tablet, lap top or power tool that runs on a lithium ion battery, odds are good you could get in on a piece of a class action lawsuit.

Several battery makers agreed to the $45 million settlement to end a lawsuit that claimed they conspired to fix the price of those lithium ion batteries for more than 10 years.

If you lived in the US and bought a device that used those batteries, or bought replacement batteries between 2000 and 2011, you can make a claim for a share of that money.

Among the devices are laptops, notebook computers, cell phones, tablets, camcorders and cordless power tools.

Your share of the settlement will be based on how many of those items you bought in that 10 year period.

You do not need to produce receipts to prove you bought them.

The deadline to file is Wednesday, Nov. 29. The average payment is unknown since that depends on how many people file claims.

Filing is easy and can be done online. Click here for the claim form.

