Make a difference this holiday season by adopting an angel

Angel Tree is a Christmas tradition for thousands of families in Central Virginia!

For many families, adopting an angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate. Each Angel represents a real child right here in our community who needs your help.

Find more information on the Angel Tree program here

Please help us help others this holiday season by adopting an Angel. Please look for an Angel Tree at any of these mall locations:

Southpark Mall: Food Court

Food Court Chesterfield Towne Center: Near At Home (no Christmas House in 2017)

Near At Home (no Christmas House in 2017) Short Pump Town Center: 2nd Level between Journey's and Hollister

2nd Level between Journey's and Hollister Regency Square: Lower Level near Macy's South

Lower Level near Macy's South Stony Point Fashion Park : Concierge Services (next to Saks Fifth Avenue)

: Concierge Services (next to Saks Fifth Avenue) Virginia Center Commons: Fountain Court Near Burlington Coat Factory

It's so easy to make a huge difference in a child's life! Simply select your special Angel off the tree, shop for your child and then return your unwrapped gifts to the participating mall locations.

The drop-off date is Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.?

For more information about getting involved, click here.

