Suspects distract Walmart clerks, steal computers

A Walmart in Chester has been the target of two "flim-flam" schemes recently in which suspects distracted the clerks and stole merchandise.

According to Crime Solvers, a man brought two laptops to a register at the Walmart at 12000 Iron Bridge Road on Oct. 1.

"He handed cash to the clerk, but there was not enough cash for the full purchase," Crime Solvers said. "As the suspect and clerk exchanged money back and forth, the suspect was using constant motion and talking to distract the clerk. By the end of the exchange, he had pocketed most of the money and walked out with both computers."

Crime Solvers says the same type of theft happened exactly two weeks earlier at the same store.

"This time, the male suspect brought gift cards to the register. Using the same distraction technique, he pocketed money and the gift cards," Crime Solvers said.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

