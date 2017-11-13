Virginia ABC stores offer discounts on popular liquor

The discounts are good through Nov. 15. (Source: Virginia ABC)

Ahead of the holiday season, Virginia ABC stores are offering up to 20 percent off some of its best-selling products in the 1.75 liter size.

The offers are good through Wednesday, Nov. 15 and are limited to three bottles per product per day per customer.

Click here for a full list of items on sale.

ABC stores will also have discounts on Black Friday. If customers spend $75 to $99.99, they'll get 15 percent off their entire purchase. Customers who spend $100 or more get 20 percent off.

