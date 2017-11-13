Virginia ABC stores offer discounts on popular liquor - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Virginia ABC stores offer discounts on popular liquor

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Ahead of the holiday season, Virginia ABC stores are offering up to 20 percent off some of its best-selling products in the 1.75 liter size. 

The offers are good through Wednesday, Nov. 15 and are limited to three bottles per product per day per customer. 

Click here for a full list of items on sale.  

ABC stores will also have discounts on Black Friday. If customers spend $75 to $99.99, they'll get 15 percent off their entire purchase. Customers who spend $100 or more get 20 percent off. 

