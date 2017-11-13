Scooter driver seriously injured in Richmond crash

The driver of a small scooter suffered serious injuries Sunday after an SUV driver ignored a red light.

Police say the SUV driver went around a tractor-trailer truck at the intersection of Jeff Davis and Stockton Street and then ran a red light, striking the scooter.

The scooter driver, who has not been identified, has serious head trauma and remains in critical condition, according to officers.

The SUV driver was charged with running a red light.

