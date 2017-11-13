Man injured in drive-by shooting in Dinwiddie

A pedestrian was injured Sunday morning in a drive-by shooting in Dinwiddie County.

The sheriff's office says the 20-year-old man was walking along Cox Road near the intersection of Westwood Drive when a vehicle approached from behind around 5:30 a.m.

The people in the vehicle opened fire on the man, striking him twice. Bullets also hit at least one home on Westwood Drive.

The man was taken to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No information about suspects has been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

