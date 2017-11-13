Missing Chesterfield teens found - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing Chesterfield teens found

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

The Chesterfield Police Department says two teen girls that went missing Saturday have been found. 

In an email on Monday morning, police said Mikeirra Franklin and Danshae Jones were located. 

