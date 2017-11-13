Fire destroys Chesterfield church

A massive fire destroyed a church on Beaver Bridge Road in Chesterfield on Monday morning.

Numerous fire crews were called to the scene at Centenary United Methodist Church in the Winterpock area around 4 a.m.

With no fire hydrants in the area, tankers from Chesterfield and Amelia crews brought in water to battle the blaze.

"Nothing left but the steps," Chesterfield fire officials posted to social media.

Scott Phillips, who has been a member of Centenary UMC for 54 years says he rushed to the scene when he learned what happened from his sister.

"It's like when you hear a family member is sick and you rush to their side," said Phillips, whose entire family attends the church. "That's how I felt when I heard my church was on fire."

Phillips says his ties to the church go back for generations and many of his family members are buried in the graveyard in the back of the church.

He says this is all hard to imagine, but the community will come together and help rebuild.

There's currently no information on what sparked the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE:

BREAKING- Centenary United Methodist Church on Beaver Bridge Road in Chesterfield on fire. #RVA @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/CJwBv5K8B8 — Allison Norlian (@AllisonNBC12) November 13, 2017

