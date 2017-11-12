3 VA General Assembly seats still up in the air

Three state General Assembly seats could still go either way, and with them, control of the House of Delegates.

The Republicans control the House by one seat, but three districts are still in question. Of the three, state Democrats are attacking District 28 hard.

The Democrats say the Stafford Registrar refused to count 55 absentee ballots from military members. The party says those ballots arrived on time, but the registrar disputes that.

Over in the 94th district, the Republicans lead the Democrats by just 13 votes.

In the 40th district, the Republicans lead by 115 votes.

Provisional ballots and recounts could still swing these races.

