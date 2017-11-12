Henrico Schools to create position to oversee equity, diversity efforts

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

Henrico County Public Schools is creating a new position to oversee their equity and diversity efforts.

It will be a director-level position overseeing the organization's efforts at "increasing equity and diversity across the school division." The superintendent made an announcement at a school board work session on Thursday evening.

Henrico Schools will also create the HCPS Equity and Diversity Task Force, "a new group comprised of students, parents, staff and community members," according to a press release.

“This will move us closer to our goals,” said Superintendent Patrick C. Kinlaw. “For several years we’ve adopted equity and cultural competency as one of our areas of focus and this is an important step. It complements and brings together the things that our schools are already doing and adds a strong and needed dimension.”

“We want to thank the county manager and Henrico County government for supporting the school division in this endeavor to make our schools more inclusive,” said Beverly Cocke, chair of the School Board and Brookland District representative.

Other responsibilities include assessing and implementing "the division’s short- and long-range cultural diversity plans in pursuit of the division’s goals, and coordinate related professional development for staff members."

The new director will also work with HCPS departments in implementing academic programs, help to recruit a diverse workforce, and address cultural diversity.

Henrico Schools will start forming the Equity and Diversity Task Force once a new director has been hired.

" Task force members may apply or be nominated for consideration. More details about the process will be announced in January," a Henrico Schools spokesperson said in a press release.

The position is expected to be posted sometime this week.

