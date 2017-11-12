Coastguardsman killed in head-on collision

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

A U.S. Coastguardsman was killed in a head-on collision in Virginia Beach, and the driver of the other car is allegedly a former TV star. Police told NBC affiliate WAVY that she had been drinking.

The family of 29-year-old Daniel Dill still cannot believe he is gone.

"I loved Dan as if he were my own son," said Steve Rocha, Dill's father-in-law. "He's a good man."

Last weekend, Dill was celebrating his wife's 27th birthday. He had just bought a new car and said he would pick her up from the Oceanfront, so she would not have to drive.

He never made it.

"It was so sudden and unexpected," said Rocha. "We are having dinner one night and then my daughter is having to make the decision to withdraw care from him the next night. It's been devastating, to say the least."

Dill was laid to rest on Saturday. He spent 11 years in the Coast Guard.

Melissa Hancock, 25, is out on bond but faces charges of driving under the influence and driving the wrong way. TMZ reports Hancock was featured in the show "Little Women: Atlanta."

She reportedly moved to Virginia Beach four weeks ago.

