Volunteers search for missing VA woman

Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.More >>
Hundreds of people expected to worship with surviving members of the small Texas church where a shooting rampage left more than two dozen people dead.More >>
More than 100 aftershocks followed the magnitude 7.3 quake.More >>
More than 100 aftershocks followed the magnitude 7.3 quake.More >>
Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.More >>
Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says two teen girls that went missing Saturday have been found.More >>
The Chesterfield Police Department says two teen girls that went missing Saturday have been found.More >>
The woman who lost the check is showing her appreciation by helping the man get an education and apartment.More >>
The woman who lost the check is showing her appreciation by helping the man get an education and apartment.More >>
Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.More >>
Two members of the Navy's elite SEAL Team Six are accused of killing Sgt. Logan Melgar in June after he discovered they had been stealing from a fund used to pay informants.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
After having their first child back in 2011, and then welcoming twins in 2015, Nia and Robert Tolbert thought they were done having kids. But life had other plans for the Maryland couple.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Volunteers are needed to knit or crochet red hats for newborn babies.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign event Sunday evening.More >>
Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign event Sunday evening.More >>
WBTV requested emails and documents from two professors at UNC Charlotte - Daniels and Dr. Bill Langley - who were paid by Duke Energy to investigate scientific questions related to the company’s coal ash ponds.More >>
WBTV requested emails and documents from two professors at UNC Charlotte - Daniels and Dr. Bill Langley - who were paid by Duke Energy to investigate scientific questions related to the company’s coal ash ponds.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
Indiana State Police (ISP) continue the investigation into the death of volunteer firefighter after he was killed at the scene of a crash on Friday.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >>
A Fox News female contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago. Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.More >>
A Fox News female contributor has come forward accusing a Georgia Representative of sexual assault 21 years ago. Jehmu Green has accused Georgia Democratic Representative Calvin Smyre of sexually assaulting her in 1996 in Chicago.More >>
A man who loved adventure and had a soul that attracted many, that's how Patrick Schneider's long-time girlfriend, Brittany Self describes him.More >>
A man who loved adventure and had a soul that attracted many, that's how Patrick Schneider's long-time girlfriend, Brittany Self describes him.More >>