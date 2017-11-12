Volunteers search for missing VA woman

The video has been shared thousands of times on Twitter. (Source: Twitter)

An Arlington woman disappeared Thursday afternoon, and her family is desperate for answers.

Katherine Hawald, 28, was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving a home in the 4100 block of 27th Street N.

On Saturday, someone spotted her at a shopping center near Arlington, so volunteers spent their Sunday canvassing the area, hoping to bring her family peace of mind.

Hawald is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 128 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Officers say she was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans. She is in need of medication and may need medical treatment.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

